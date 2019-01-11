Register
05:29 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton, left, talking during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit

    Clintons Skipped Trump’s Immigration Address for Play About Gay Black Teen

    © AP Photo / Paul Sancya
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Bill and Hillary Clinton decided to go on a date night, watching a Broadway play about a gay black choir boy.

    Bill and Hillary Clinton skipped US President Donald Trump's prime-time address to the nation about the crisis on the southern border in order to go on a date instead, the Daily Mail reported.

    READ MORE: Hillary Clinton Ridiculed Online After Calling 2018 a 'Dark Time'

    The former president and the former secretary of state attended a premiere of the new play, Choir Boy, about a gay black teen at an all-male prep school. The Clintons were spotted smiling with their 'Playbill' booklet at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on West 47th Street Tuesday night.

    The couple greeted the author of the play, Oscar-winning screenplay writer and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, and executive producer Barry Grove.

    Choir Boy follows its lead character, Pharus Young, played by Jeremy Pope, as he strives to assert his place as the leader of his all-boys school's gospel choir while dealing with bullying and issues of identity and sexuality. Choir Boy is McCraney's Broadway debut. The playwright is best known for writing the screenplay for the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight, which was also a coming-of-age story about a gay black boy.

    Central American migrants begin their morning trek as part of a thousands-strong caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, as they face the Pico de Orizaba volcano upon departure from Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. A big group of Central Americans pushed on toward Mexico City from a coastal state Monday, planning to exit a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States.
    © AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte
    Trump Says US Prepared to Handle Massive Caravan Forming in Honduras
    Bill and Hillary are no strangers to New York's bustling theatre scene and have attended many productions over the years – last autumn the couple were spotted at a performance of the off-Broadway play Little Rock about the landmark school segregation case.

    US President Donald Trump, during his national address on Tuesday in the Oval Office, said that a wall along the country's southern border is key to national security, while calling for lawmakers to fund the wall and end a partial government shutdown that is just days away from becoming the longest in US history.

    Related:

    Hillary Clinton Ridiculed Online After Calling 2018 a 'Dark Time'
    Assange Should Not Be Prosecuted for Hillary Clinton Email Hack - Trump Lawyer
    Trump, Hillary Clinton Lose Out to Obamas in Annual Most Admired People Poll
    Confusion as Hillary Clinton Shares Old Christmas Photo From Inside White House
    Joe Biden Tops Poll of Dems Presidential Hopefuls, Hillary Clinton in Last Place
    Tags:
    musical, Broadway, gay, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An Elvis Fan Waits to Board the Blue Suede Express at Central Station in Sydney
    Parkes Elvis Festival in Australia: Flashy Impersonators Stun With Their Swag
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse