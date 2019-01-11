Clintons Skipped Trump’s Immigration Address for Play About Gay Black Teen

Bill and Hillary Clinton skipped US President Donald Trump's prime-time address to the nation about the crisis on the southern border in order to go on a date instead, the Daily Mail reported.

The former president and the former secretary of state attended a premiere of the new play, Choir Boy, about a gay black teen at an all-male prep school. The Clintons were spotted smiling with their 'Playbill' booklet at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on West 47th Street Tuesday night.

The couple greeted the author of the play, Oscar-winning screenplay writer and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, and executive producer Barry Grove.

Choir Boy follows its lead character, Pharus Young, played by Jeremy Pope, as he strives to assert his place as the leader of his all-boys school's gospel choir while dealing with bullying and issues of identity and sexuality. Choir Boy is McCraney's Broadway debut. The playwright is best known for writing the screenplay for the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight, which was also a coming-of-age story about a gay black boy.

Bill and Hillary are no strangers to New York's bustling theatre scene and have attended many productions over the years – last autumn the couple were spotted at a performance of the off-Broadway play Little Rock about the landmark school segregation case.

US President Donald Trump, during his national address on Tuesday in the Oval Office, said that a wall along the country's southern border is key to national security, while calling for lawmakers to fund the wall and end a partial government shutdown that is just days away from becoming the longest in US history.