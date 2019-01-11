Trump Says US Prepared to Handle Massive Caravan Forming in Honduras

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is prepared to handle a massive caravan forming in Honduras that will head towards the US southern border, President Donald Trump told reporters during a visit to the border in the Texas city of McAllen.

"A caravan is forming right now in Honduras, it's supposed to be bigger than the other caravans, we will handle that as it comes up," Trump said on Thursday.

A caravan of about 15,000 migrants is expected to leave Honduras towards the United State soon, according to media reporters. That is much larger than the previous caravans that made the trip through Mexico last October.

The US federal government shutdown on December 22 after the US Senate failed to pass a spending bill that includes Trump's $5.7 billion request for a border wall. Democrat Congressional leaders and Trump have been unable to reach a compromise on a spending bill because of the dispute over the border wall funding.