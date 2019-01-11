Trump Says US Prepared to Handle Massive Caravan Forming in Honduras

"A caravan is forming right now in Honduras, it's supposed to be bigger than the other caravans, we will handle that as it comes up," Trump said on Thursday.
The US federal government shutdown on December 22 after the US Senate failed to pass a spending bill that includes Trump's $5.7 billion request for a border wall. Democrat Congressional leaders and Trump have been unable to reach a compromise on a spending bill because of the dispute over the border wall funding.
