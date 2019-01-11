US House Oversight Panel Chair Says Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen Agrees to Testify

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, has agreed to provide testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on February 7, Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a statement on Thursday.

"I thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to testify before the Oversight Committee voluntarily," Cummings said.

The scheduled specified the hearing will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019.

READ MORE: US Outlet Touts Dubious Claim That Michael Cohen's Cell Phone Pinged in Prague

A US federal judge sentenced Cohen to 3 years in prison for campaign finance violations, tax evasion, making false statements to a bank in connection with a case brought by the Southern District Court of New York, and lying to Congress in connection with the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of the 2016 election.

The sentence came as part of a plea deal Cohen reached with US attorneys and the Special Counsel's office.