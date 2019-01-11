Register
00:45 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Older couple

    Senior Slant? Americans Over 65 Share Most Fake News on Facebook – Study

    CC0 / Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A recently published study on the dissemination of factually incorrect and intentionally misleading content leading up to the 2016 US presidential election found those of a particular age group or party affiliation, on average, shared “fake news” at a disproportionate rate.

    The study, released Wednesday in the American Association for the Advancement of Science's Science Advances journal, asserts the majority of so-called "fake news" sharing around the 2016 presidential election can be attributed to older Americans aged 65 and up.

    Assessing data from approximately 1,300 respondents, researchers cross-referenced a list of "fake news" websites (compiled by a team of journalists and academics) to posts shared by users containing links and found that 8.5 percent of respondents posted misinformation on their Facebook timelines.

    The study did not take into account posts that did not link to external sites — meaning misleading and doctored images, deceptive memes and other content that did not directly link back to a website were not factored in. 

    Researchers' "most robust" finding from the study says the oldest Americans, particularly those over 65, shared "fake news" with their Facebook friends at a rate seven times higher than that of the youngest group. 

    The Google logo is displayed during the Google Impact Challenge, Japan
    © AFP 2018 / TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
    Trump Criticizes Google for Spreading Fake News About US President

    "It is important to be clear about how rare this behavior is on social platforms: The vast majority of Facebook users in our data did not share any articles from ‘fake news' domains in 2016 at all," lead researcher and Princeton Department of Politics Professor Andrew Guess.

    "Republicans in our sample shared more stories from fake news domains than Democrats; moreover, self-described independents on average shared roughly as many as Republicans," Guess noted.

    Despite this, the article highlights that this may not mean conservatives are necessarily more likely to share "fake news," considering there was a "pro-Trump slant" from the misinformation websites. Had those sites favored then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, shares by Democrats may have presented similar results.

    "Fake news" is now part of the American lexicon. Used by Hillary Clinton to describe "pizzagate" conspiracy theories in December 2016, the phrase was picked up by Donald Trump after his presidential election victory, and he began referring to "fake news" and the "fake news media" on Twitter and in speeches during the first few months of his presidency. It is now a slogan uttered in sincerity by supporters of Trump and wielded sarcastically by those in opposition to 45.

    Discussing the results, the research article points to a lack of "digital media literacy" as a possible reason for such a drastic uptick in elderly Americans sharing "fake news" articles and other similar content with their Facebook friends. 

    Facebook
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Flagging Fake News on Facebook Doesn't Work, Mainstream Media Not Trusted - Study

    Researchers suggest those within the age range may continue to spread misinformation as technology and the sense of "community" within social media appears to become more common.

    In concluding their discussion, the authors also highlight how the news feed of a 65-year-old seems to have a completely different algorithm compared to that of someone in their late teens — possibly explaining how social media platforms are using age to tailor what and how information is obtained.

    Related:

    Twitter Flips Out as Trump Wishes 'Haters, Fake News Media' a Happy New Year
    Fake News in Review: Media Systematically Misrepresents Corbyn, Just Like Russia
    'Fake News': Trump Compares Ivanka Email Scandal to Hillary Clinton's
    Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Rejects Requests to Attend Int'l Fake News 'Consortium'
    Melania Blasts Democrats, 'Fake News' Over Attempts to Discredit Donald Trump
    Tags:
    research, elderly, Facebook post, Facebook, social media, fake news, Pizzagate, 2016 US Presidential election, 2016 Election, Democrat, Republican Party, Princeton University, Princeton, Facebook, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An Elvis Fan Waits to Board the Blue Suede Express at Central Station in Sydney
    Parkes Elvis Festival in Australia: Flashy Impersonators Stun With Their Swag
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse