FBI Agents Association Urges Lawmakers to Fund Justice Department Amid Shutdown

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI Agents Association in a press release on Thursday urged US lawmakers to fund the Justice Department amid the partial government shutdown because it is a matter of national security.

"On Friday, January 11, 2019, FBI Agents will not be paid due to the partial government shutdown, but we will continue our work protecting our nation," the release said. "We urge our elected representatives to fund the Department of Justice ("DOJ") and the FBI because financial security is a matter of national security."

The association, which represents nearly 13,000 active FBI Special Agents, said that the shutdown creates delays in securing and renewing security clearances and could even disqualify agents from serving. The lack of pay also undermines the FBI’s ability to recruit and retain personnel, according to the release.

Parts of the US federal government have remained closed for the last 20 days as US President Donald Trump and Democrats have battled over the president's request for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the southern border.