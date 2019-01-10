FBI Agents Association Urges Lawmakers to Fund Justice Department Amid Shutdown

"On Friday, January 11, 2019, FBI Agents will not be paid due to the partial government shutdown, but we will continue our work protecting our nation," the release said. "We urge our elected representatives to fund the Department of Justice ("DOJ") and the FBI because financial security is a matter of national security."
Parts of the US federal government have remained closed for the last 20 days as US President Donald Trump and Democrats have battled over the president's request for $5.7 billion to build a wall on the southern border.
