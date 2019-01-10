Register
11:47 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    9/11 Terror Attacks: World Trade Center

    New 9/11 Files: Lawyers Discussed Whether Bush Knew About Attacks in Advance

    © Flickr/ Cyril Attias
    US
    Get short URL
    470

    An international group of hackers is threatening to "bury" the US government with so-far-undisclosed sensational information regarding the 9/11 attacks on the Twin Towers. The hackers seem to be driven by economic motives rather than truth-seeking as they claim that the government can buy out potentially compromising data.

    The Dark Overlord, the hackers that have stolen what is said to be an archive of 9/11 litigation documents, have released decryption keys for a second cache of highly confidential data.

    Blaming US law enforcement agencies for preventing them from "speaking the truth", The Dark Overlord has unblocked the next batch after it has reached a certain milestone of payments from a curious public. "We can't allow the mainstream media to silence the truth any longer. We must ensure their propaganda is crushed by the truths we're dealing today", they said in a statement.

    "Layer 2", as the dump is nicknamed, comprises over 7,500 files. Just like the first layer, which was decrypted last week, this batch has failed to provide any sensational material such as the government concealing information about the attacks.

    READ MORE: Declassification Error Reveals Gina Haspel Ran CIA Gitmo Torture Site After 9/11

    The newly released docs largely concern correspondence between insurance companies that were handling the claims stemming from the tragedy. They were discussing who the damages could be claimed for, with options ranging from airlines to the Federal Aviation Authority and terrorists. The litigators were also speculating on whether then-President George W. Bush or the Saudi royal family had foreknowledge of the attacks, but this correspondence fails to provide evidence of government involvement.

    The hacking collective claims that they have obtained thousands of documents from a US-based solicitor firm. They have split the treasure trove into five "layers", with each subsequent layer standing for more sensitive and highly confidential data.

    9/11 World Trade Center Attack
    CC BY 2.0 / 9/11 Photos / 9/11 WTC Photo
    Hackers Threaten to Leak 9/11 Files That Will ‘Top Snowden’s Finest Work’

    They offered everyone concerned the opportunity to come and get the docs — for a Bitcoin ransom of an unspecified amount. The group has apparently failed to obtain it from government agencies and firms; furthermore, they have been banned from Twitter and Reddit as well as their most recent platform of choice, the open-source blockchain platform Steemit.

    Layer 1 mostly included FBI interviews with American Airlines employees and relatives of passengers on the 9/11 planes, as well as confidentiality agreements and insurance pay-outs.

    There's more to come, however, the hackers tease, with Layer 3 containing as many as 8,279 files. In the end, they threatened, their revelation would "bury" the US "deep state" and trump "Snowden's finest work".

    Related:

    US Media Claims Talks With Taliban Marred by Prospects of New 9/11
    Withdrawing US, NATO Troops From Afghanistan Risks '9/11' Recurrence - Pentagon
    CIA Ditched Truth Drugs for Direct Torture of Prisoners After 9/11 - Analysts
    US Has Killed Half Million and Spent $6 Trillion on War Since 9/11 - Report
    UK Professor Under Probe for Claiming Israel, 'Zionists in US Gov' Behind 9/11
    Tags:
    Twin Towers, attack, hackers, 9/11, The Dark Overlord, George W. Bush, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse