Register
07:03 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    89th Academy Awards - Oscars Vanity Fair Party - Beverly Hills, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 – Amazon's Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos.

    Jeff Bezos Has Been Secretly Seeing Hollywood Mogul’s Estranged Wife - Reports

    © REUTERS / Danny Moloshok
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Amazon Billionaire Jeff Bezos, who just announced his divorce from his wife after 25 years of marriage, appears to have been secretly dating Lauren Sanchez, a former TV anchor and the wife of Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell.

    Sources told Page Six that Bezos, 54 — the world’s richest man, and Sanchez, 49 – who is also a helicopter pilot – knew each other through her WME/IMG husband Whitesell, one of Hollywood’s most powerful men and agent to such stars as Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Kevin Costner, and Hugh Jackman.

    READ MORE: World's Richest Man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Divorcing Wife After 25 Years

    Patrick, Lauren and Jeff seem to have known each other for some time and were even pictured together at a 2016 event for the movie “Manchester By The Sea,” which starred one of Patrick’s clients, Michelle Williams.

    Sources said that Sanchez, a former anchor of Fox’s “Good Day LA”, became close to Bezos after she separated with Whitesell in the fall.

    Patrick and Lauren have been socializing with Bezos and his wife for a few years, because both (now former) couples have houses in Seattle.

    “Then Lauren was hired to work on one of Bezos’ projects, ‘Blue Origin’, a space launch company, as a helicopter pilot. She has been shooting aerial shots for Bezos. Patrick and Lauren Sanchez have been separated for a while. Their marriage has been off and on for a while, and they tried hard to fix things, but in the fall they officially separated. She had told Patrick that she has been recently seeing Jeff Bezos,” a source told Page Six.

    Sanchez and Whitesell got married in 2005 and have two young children. She also has a teenage son Nikko, from her first marriage to former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. They have not formally filed the divorce.

    Bezos revealed on Wednesday that he and his wife have been going through a “trial separation” and “decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.”

    Sources have suggested that Bezos made the divorce announcement on Wednesday believing that photos of Sanchez and himself could soon be made public. However, neither Bezos, Sanchez nor Amazon have responded to requests for comment.

    Related:

    World's Richest Man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Divorcing Wife After 25 Years
    Jeff Bezos to His Employees: ‘One Day Amazon Will Fail’
    Bezos Takes Amazon to DC and NYC: Who Will Benefit?
    Amazon Head Bezos Loses More Than $19 Bln in Two Days, Leaves Zuckerberg Behind
    Style Icon? World's Richest Man Jeff Bezos Ridiculed Over His Wardrobe Choices
    Tags:
    divorce, relationship, celebrity, Jeff Bezos, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse