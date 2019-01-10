Middle School Teacher Arrested After Being Caught on Video Masturbating in Class

A substitute teacher in Ohio is facing charges after he was allegedly caught on video touching himself in front of his students.

Tracey Abraham, 41, was detained on Tuesday at Creekside Middle School after a student witnessed him “masturbating in the classroom while students were present,” according to police.

READ MORE: Silverman Apologizes After Saying She Let Louis CK Masturbate in Front of Her

The video, taken by a student, showed the teacher allegedly touching himself “while sitting behind the teacher’s desk at the front of the room and looking at his cell phone. The classroom was full of middle school students at the time.”

Abraham told the police he was watching porn on his phone and “fondled himself four or five times over the course of an hour,” but insisted he never exposed himself in front of the students. Fairfield police charged Abraham with public indecency.

© REUTERS / Darren Staples Livepic Hands-On Approach: Portuguese Footballer's Wife Advocates Masturbation at World Cup

Fairfield City School District issued a statement, noting that “Once the administration at Creekside Middle School was made aware of this behavior, the school resource officer immediately removed the substitute teacher from the classroom and building.” The statement noted that the school administration is unaware of the substitute teacher having physical contact with any of the students or of any students being exposed to any nudity.

“We want to assure you that this individual will not be returning to our schools. The school district will be reporting this incident to the Ohio Department of Education,” the statement read.

Abraham has taught at ‘dozens of school buildings – in a wide variety of grades – in Butler and Warren counties since he first worked as a substitute instructor in 2011,’ Dayton Daily News reported.