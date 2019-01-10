Register
04:21 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    LOS ANGELES TEACHERS STRIKE

    ‘The Time is Now’: Thousands of LA Teachers to Strike For Better Pay

    © AP Photo/ Jae C. Hong
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) are set to go on strike soon after years of frustration over class sizes, salaries and a shortage of nurses and school counselors.

    The strike, which will likely involve around 30,000 teachers, was postponed to January 14, instead of January 10, to provide "clarity and to allow members, parents and our communities to plan," United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) said in a statement Wednesday. In addition, the Los Angeles Unified School district challenged the strike's start date of January 10 in court, claiming that it was not provided the 10-day forewarning required by state law.

    ​The union has been urging the district to hire more counselors, nurses, librarians and other professional staff while reducing class sizes. However, the LAUSD claims that the staffing demands would cost approximately $786 million a year when it is already running a $500 million annual deficit. 

    Indian National Flag
    CC0
    Trade Unions Lock India Down in Large-Scale Strike, Chaos & Vandalism Reported

    "We have been in negotiations with LAUSD since April 2017. We have been working without a contract for almost one year," UTLA said in a statement, adding that "even with $1.86 billion in reserves, LAUSD says it does not have the money to improve our schools." Union members are also urging the district to boost teachers' salaries by 6.5 percent.

    Cecily Myart-Cruz, a teacher in the LAUSD for 23 years and the vice president of UTLA-National Education Association, joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Wednesday to discuss the strike.

    "Respect," Myart-Cruz responded when hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker asked her what was driving teachers to strike.

    "Educators have been disrespected for a long period of time, and it has been and it's a shame that that continues to happen. Second, class sizes are too big. Yesterday we had parents in out in front of the school district actually talking about these large class sizes. Some kindergarten classes have literally 39 students in a class. [In other grades], teachers are giving up their desks to have students use their desks," Myart-Cruz added.

    "Eighty percent of our schools do not have a full time nurse. Let that sink in," she added.

    "And so educators have essentially become and have always been counselors, nurses, psychiatric social workers. There are so many things that our students need. We have a duty to represent our members but also our students, our parents and our community at large," Myart-Cruz told Sputnik.

    On Monday, the LAUSD proposed a new plan that involves adding 1,000 teachers, counselors, nurses and librarians to schools across Los Angeles. However, the UTLA rejected the proposal, and UTLA President Alex-Caputo Pearl told reporters Monday that he was surprised the district had "so little to offer," NBC Los Angeles reported. 

    By Any Means Necessary
    © Sputnik .
    WV Teacher's Strike; DACA's Shortcomings; Conway Breaks Hatch Act

    According to Caputo-Pearl, the district's latest proposal doesn't add long-term nurses, counselors and librarians to the school system. In addition, the potential raise for teachers proposed by the district is dependent on reducing teachers' health care benefits.

    "We have been at the [bargaining] table for over 20 months, before we even got started," Myart-Cruz told Sputnik, stating that the district kept trying to "stall" the union from discussing a fair agreement.

    "The lack of respect is appalling. Our teachers and educators know that, and enough is enough. We've been hopeful to resolve our differences. We are ready to go. We are ready to strike. The time is now," she added.

    Tags:
    strike action, strike, teacher, Los Angeles, California, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse