White House Considers Canceling Trump Davos Trip if Shutdown Continues - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump may abandon his plans to attend this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, if the deadlock with Democrats in Congress over the federal government shutdown continues, US media reported.

The White House is now weighing cancelling Trump’s trip to Davos this month to attend the annual forum if the government shutdown is not resolved by January 22, The Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday. The newspaper cited unnamed administration officials as its sources.

© AP Photo / Chairman of the Joint Chiefs US Senate Democrats Block Bill on New Sanctions Against Syria Over Shutdown

If Congress is not acting by then to approve federal funding, some 800,000 US government workers will have gone 32 days without a paycheck, and most federal agencies will have only limited operations, the Journal said.

Democratic leaders House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Wednesday that Trump slammed the table and walked out of a meeting regarding funding for a border wall, saying if they would not consider his proposal there was nothing to discuss with them.

However, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters that the Democrats had misrepresented what had happened in the meeting and called their account embarrassing.