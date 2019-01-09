Trump Says Would Love to See 'Big' Immigration Bill to Effectuate Real Reform

“I would love to see a big immigration bill where we really take care of the situation,” Trump said. “We would like to see real immigration reform in this country because we need it.”
Trump emphasized there is a demand for qualified immigrants in the United States to work for various companies that need skilled labour.
Democrats, who control the US House of Representatives, have vowed to block any bill that includes the amount of money Trump is requesting to construct the border wall.
On December 22, the US government shut down after Democrats refused to include the $5.7 billion in funding Trump had requested.
