Trump Says Would Love to See 'Big' Immigration Bill to Effectuate Real Reform

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said during a bill signing ceremony on Wednesday that he would like to see Congress pass a comprehensive immigration reform bill to resolve the situation concerning illegal migrants in the United States.

“I would love to see a big immigration bill where we really take care of the situation,” Trump said. “We would like to see real immigration reform in this country because we need it.”

Trump emphasized there is a demand for qualified immigrants in the United States to work for various companies that need skilled labour.

The US president will meet with Congressional leaders later on Tuesday to negotiate a deal on a spending bill that will also provide $5.7 billion he requested to fund the construction of a wall on the US border with Mexico.

Democrats, who control the US House of Representatives, have vowed to block any bill that includes the amount of money Trump is requesting to construct the border wall.

On December 22, the US government shut down after Democrats refused to include the $5.7 billion in funding Trump had requested.