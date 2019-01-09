Ex-Gitmo US Navy Commander Charged With Obstruction of Justice in Death at Base

On January 11, 2015, the body of 42-year-old Christopher Tur, a commissary worker on the US naval base in southeastern Cuba, was found dead in the waters on the western side of the base after being reported missing the previous day.
GITMO Captain John Nettleton FIRED 4an affair with a woman whose husband was found dead in the waters off the base. pic.twitter.com/GpT8qp4XAX— manooch kargar (@ma000111) January 22, 2015
Nettleton also has been charged with concealing material facts related to Tur's death. He was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida.
Naval Criminal Investigative Services has been investigating the case since, and a 2016 story in the Miami Herald noted the case was stalled, barring further direction by the Department of Justice.
