American Neo-Gothic? Schumer, Pelosi's Trump Criticism Speech Laughed at Online

The two Democratic politicians slammed Trump’s alleged obsession with the "ineffective, unnecessary" wall he seeks to build along the US-Mexican border, likeninging his actions related to the government shutdown to a "temper tantrum".

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer found themselves the butt of numerous jokes online after they delivered their joint response to US President Donald Trump’s Tuesday address.

During their speech, the two Democrats slammed Trump’s alleged obsession with the "ineffective, unnecessary" wall he seeks to build along the US-Mexican border, and likening his actions related to the government shutdown to a "temper tantrum".

A large number of social media users, however, appeared amused by Pelosi’s and Schumer’s appearance and behavior during the address.

Why does Schumer and Pelosi look like they are about to start saying, “Commencing at the siren, any and all crime, including murder, will be legal for 12 continuous hours.” #SchumerPelosi #PelosiSchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/s5BAkYDUnQ — Joe Carlson (@Josephatcarlson) 9 января 2019 г.

When you think you can sneak into the house after staying out too late, but Mom & Dad are up waiting for you in the living room pic.twitter.com/TOqINd1DaP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) 9 января 2019 г.

Several netizens also noticed the apparent resemblance between the Democratic duo and the characters featured in the famous painting American Gothic.

And it seems that this development did not escape the watchful eye of political commentator Ben Shapiro as well.

Elizabeth Warren: Watch while I drink a beer!

Kamala Harris: No, watch while I dance like AOC!

Schumer and Pelosi: No, watch while we stand here awkwardly!

All together: pic.twitter.com/XMzgawEzZ4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) 9 января 2019 г.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, describing the situation at the United States’ southern border as a "humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul".

He also called to secure the funds necessary to build his long-promised wall along the border with Mexico, and blamed the Democrats for the current government shutdown.