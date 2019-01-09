Hillary Calls to 'Counter Trump's Lies' on Border Wall, Gets Roasted Online

Describing Trump’s televised speech on Tuesday about the situation on the US-Mexico border as a “TV stunt”, Clinton urged her audience to “keep counteracting his lies about migrants and refugees with positive action”, though many users opted to criticise Hillary instead of heeding her advice.

Former US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has announced that a fundraiser she promoted managed to gather around $100,000 ”to support groups doing critical work to protect kids and families at the border”, since Trump’s TV speech on Tuesday about the situation on the US-Mexican border.

Describing the president’s address as a “TV stunt”, Clinton urged her audience to “keep counteracting his lies about migrants and refugees with positive action”.

However, a large number of netizens took a dim view of Hillary’s statement, opting to give a piece of their mind to her instead.

How much of the money did you steal this time? #Haiti

The great thing is your posts are getting more and more unhinged as the days wear on.



You can't accept the FACT that you were an unlikable, corrupt candidate who had to be thrown into vans by the FBI because you can't stand up for too long and you LOST the election.



Get lost

Call it like it is. Fundraiser for new voters due to the fact the AMERICAN CITIZENS are waking up! #GITMOBaby

Several people were quick to point out that merely a few years ago, Hillary herself apparently advocated doing the same thing she now criticises Trump for.

If what he says are lies, how come you were saying the exact same thing just a few years ago?

"TV Stunt"?….you've advocated & voted for the SAME THING!

Others questioned the sources of the former Democratic presidential nominee’s personal wealth, bringing forth allegations of embezzlement and corruption.

Take down the wall around your mansion, BTW how did u get that much money to build that mansion with walls around it?

Why you'll just KEEP the money like you did for Haiti!

Haiti? Stop stealing people's money in the guise of charity.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, describing the situation at the United States’ southern border as a "humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul".

He also called to secure the funds necessary to build his long-promised wall along the border with Mexico, and blamed the Democrats for the current government shutdown.