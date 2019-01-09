World's Richest Man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Divorcing Wife After 25 Years

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced in a tweet on Wednesday that he and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing after 25 years of marriage. He made the announcement just three days before his 55th birthday.
"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," the tweet reads.
Amazon's share price slightly dropped in response to the divorce announcement.
