World's Richest Man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Divorcing Wife After 25 Years

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos was named by Forbes as the biggest winner of 2018, with his personal net worth growing by $28 billion between 29 December, 2017 and 17 December, 2018, reaching $126.2 billion. However, affairs in his private life are seemingly not going so well.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced in a tweet on Wednesday that he and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing after 25 years of marriage. He made the announcement just three days before his 55th birthday.

"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," the tweet reads.

Bezos met MacKenzie in 1992, while working for D.E. Shaw in New York City — she was a research associate at the firm. They got married a year later, around the same time he started his online bookstore.

Amazon's share price slightly dropped in response to the divorce announcement.

