Register
16:57 GMT +309 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The USS Mitscher, part of a strike group led by the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier, sails as an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel shadows it on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

    US Navy Sailors Hold Pagan Ceremonies on Aircraft Carrier - Reports

    © AP Photo / Jon Gambrell
    US
    Get short URL
    423

    While Norse gods have gathered quite sizeable number of fans due to Marvel's rendition of Scandinavian mythology, a recent report suggests that US Navy servicemen are also defending American waters on behalf of the Norse deity of seas and storms.

    According to a US Navy press release, a bunch of sailors serving on Niemetz-class supercarrier USS John C. Stennis have taken up Heathenry and are holding pagan ceremonies in the chapel aboard their vessel.

    Norsemen Landing in Iceland
    © Photo :
    Mass Grave of the Viking 'Great Heathen Army' Uncovered in Britain

    One of the Heathens and the lay leader onboard John C. Stennis is Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Joshua Wood. He says that he adopted Heathenry, the modern Northern European religious movement rooting back to the pre-Christian era, five years ago after he enrolled in a world mythology class in high school.

    It was a community of Heathen worshippers in San Diego that helped him understand the religion better. "They are my surrogate family," Wood says.

    "With their help, I transitioned from someone who was merely interested in the religion to someone who is well-versed enough to lead others in prayer. I went through them to get certified to lead services on the ship."

    Wood conducts informal heathen rituals, called sumbels, which see worshippers pass around and drink from a horn or cup with a beverage while hailing Norse gods. These ceremonies can be attended by Heathen and non-Heathen servicemen alike, he adds.

    It's no wonder the sailors dedicate much of their prayers to a specific god. "Since a lot of Norway and Scandinavia are covered in forests and mountains, it makes sense that the gods the ancient Heathens worshipped are land-based," says Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Joshua Shaikoski, a Lutheran-turned-Heathen. "We do a lot of praying to the god of seafarers, Njord".

    Shaikoski also denies allegations that such ceremonies include animal sacrifices. "I have been asked if we sacrifice animals or if we are racial supremacists," he noted. "Not only is it the farthest from the truth, but it is hurtful because Heathenry is a religion of peace and community. Heathenry helped me connect with people on the ship that I would have just passed by".

    Related:

    US Navy Destroyer Discreetly Tested Hyper Velocity Projectiles at 2018 RIMPAC
    USS to Hold Joint Exercises With Romanian Frigate in Black Sea - Romanian Navy
    US Navy ‘Confident’ F-35Cs Will Be Combat Ready On Time
    US Navy to Ban Practice of Punishing Sailors With Bread & Water Diets
    US to Boost Funding for Ukrainian Navy After Kerch Row With Russia
    Tags:
    USS John C. Stennis, Heathenry, paganism, US Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse