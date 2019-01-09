Whoopi Goldberg Slams Ocasio-Cortez, Urges Her to Stop 'Pooping' on Other Dems

Goldberg, 63, was discussing the political landscape going into the 2020 elections on a recent episode of “The View”, taking time to blast newly sworn-in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Goldberg suggested that the new representative, who has garnered attention thanks to her young age, controversial ideas and social media presence, is making too many disrespectful comments against more-established Democrats.

“Let me just say this about Ocasio-Cortez. She just got in on Thursday, she was sworn in. And she’s very opinionated, which we like. We like opinionated women. But it is very, very difficult when people make accusations where you say, you know, the Democrats have done nothing. The establishment of the Democrats have done nothing, and I just want to throw this out to you,” Goldberg said.

“There are a whole bunch of people in the Democratic party who have been busting their asses to make sure that women get what they need, people get what they need, children get what they need. You just got in there and I know you’ve got lots of good ideas, but I would encourage you to sit still for a minute and learn the job,” the host added.

The remarks were met with enthusiastic applause from the audience and the approval of Goldberg’s co-hosts.

“You can’t poop on what was when you’re coming in on the shoulders of quite a few giants,” Goldberg concluded.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, rose from obscurity when she unseated longtime Democratic Rep. Joseph Crowley in New York's 14th Congressional District primary earlier this year. Since her election, she has made a number of controversial statements which have provoked strong responses, including accusing the former White House Chief of Staff and retired Marine Corps General John F. Kelly of “cowardice.”