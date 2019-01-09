Trump Hopes to Resolve Gov't Shutdown in Meeting With Congressional Leadership

The address comes amid a showdown over Trump's request that the government provide funding to build a wall to secure US southern border. The ongoing dispute has resulted in a partial shutdown of the US federal government.
"Finally, as an overall approach to border security, law enforcement professionals have requested $5.7 billion for a physical barrier," Trump said Tuesday night.
Trump also said that he invited congressional leadership to White House on Wednesday to negotiate a deal over border security.
The US government has endured a partial shutdown for nearly three weeks after Democratic lawmakers refused to meet President Donald Trump’s demand for $5.6 billion to build the wall on the US-Mexico border.
The president told Democrats last week that he was willing to keep the government closed until the border issue is resolved.
