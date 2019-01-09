Trump, Pence to Attend Senate Republican Policy Lunch on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will attend a Senate Republican Policy lunch on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement.

© REUTERS / Mike Blake Trump Mulls Declaring National Emergency Hours Before Address to Nation - Pence

Pence earlier in the day said Trump is considering declaring a national emergency to bypass Congress and use military funds to build a wall on the US-Mexico border. Trump is scheduled to address the border crisis during a speech from the Oval Office on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. EST (2:00 a.m. GMT on Wednesday).

"President Trump and Vice President Pence will attend the Senate GOP Policy lunch on Capitol Hill tomorrow," the statement said on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Trump is 'Right': Obama-Era Border Patrol Chief Says Walls ‘Absolutely Work'

The luncheon will occur amid the US government shutdown over Trump’s border wall, which has extended into its third week without any indication of when it might end.