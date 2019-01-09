Register
04:25 GMT +309 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People take part in a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, U.S., close to the border wall between the United States and Mexico, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico December 10, 2018

    Trump’s ‘National Emergency’ is Bogus, ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ is Real

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With the partial government shutdown nearing its third week and no end in sight, US President Donald Trump says he is considering declaring a national state of emergency as a way to the necessary funds for the border wall, or steel barrier.

    Jorge Barón, the executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Tuesday to discuss the Trump administration's potential expansion of executive authority.

    ​"The president continues to say things that are simply not true, and unfortunately, he has been able to get away with some of these things. The question is whether the country is going to start pushing back… this is just another attempt at [Trump] trying to use falsehoods to pursue policy," Barón told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    Multiple United States federal government departments and agencies have been closed since Congress refused to throw its support behind a bill to satisfy Trump's $5.6 billion demand for a border wall with Mexico — or even a "steel barrier."

    U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and China's President Xi Jinping, second left, attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Trump Says Trade Talks With China 'Going Very Well'

    "I can do it, if I want," Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. "We can call a national emergency because of the security of our country. We can do it. I haven't done it. I may do it."

    Just a couple days later, Trump repeated the same notion.

    "We're looking at a national emergency because we have a national emergency," he told reporters. "… We have a crisis at the border… it is national security; it's a national emergency."

    According to Barón, there is an emergency, but it has been created by the Trump administration itself.

    "There is a crisis that the president and his administration have created, and it's a humanitarian crisis of the people at the southern border whom are seeking asylum. There are people that are trying to turn themselves in and seek protection in the US," Barón told Sputnik. 

    "The president has created a humanitarian crisis, and now he's using those sort of images that there's a problem at the border but conflating it with terrorism and drug trafficking, which are not going to be addressed by the border wall, first of all, and is not as serious an issue as the president is claiming," Barón noted. 

    President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after Trump took the presidential oath
    © AP Photo / Saul Loeb/Pool
    'Totally Agree!': Trump Cites 2011 Obama Tweet on Need to Deal With Illegal Immigration

    "The State Department has conclusively said that there is no evidence of anybody who is an actual terrorist coming across the southern border," Kiriakou chimed in.

    "The Brennan Center issued a report on Friday saying that fully 58 percent of people who are in the country illegally are people who have overstayed their visas. Most of them are Canadians and Europeans. That's 58 percent. A wall is not going to do anything to keep them out of the country or get them out of the country," Kiriakou added.

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has stated that House Democrats are planning to pass a number of individual appropriation bills in the upcoming week to enable the opening of certain government agencies, such as the IRS and the Treasury Department, without resolving Trump's core demand that led to the shutdown.

    Related:

    Beijing Denies Using Kim's Visit as Trump Card in Trade Talks With US
    Trump, Modi Agree to Boost Cooperation in Afghanistan
    Trump’s Administration Bodes ‘Fascist Government’ as Shutdown Enters Day 17
    ‘Negotiating a Location’: Trump, Kim Teams Pinning Down Next Meeting Point
    Rep Ocasio-Cortez Apologizes to Trump Jr Over Alleged 'Abuse of Power'
    Tags:
    crisis, humanitarian, border wall, Donald Trump, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse