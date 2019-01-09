Manafort Suffering From Depression, Anxiety Due to Conditions in Jail - Filing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is suffering from depression and anxiety due to the conditions of his confinement, his lawyers revealed in a court filing on Tuesday.

"While his physical safety is of primary concern, it is important to note that the conditions of Mr. Manafort's confinement have taken a toll on his physical and mental health," the document said. "He also suffers from depression and anxiety and, due to the facility's Visitation regulations, has had very little contact with his family."

Manafort has only stepped out of the jail facility to meet with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office and investigators and to appear in court, the document said.

The document noted Manafort has been in jail since June 15, 2018, when the court remanded him into custody.

Mueller said in a court filing last month that Manafort broke his plea deal by lying about his contacts with Russian officials and the White House while he was in prison.

Mueller's filing said Manafort "breached his plea agreement in numerous ways by lying to the FBI," including about his interactions with Russian associate Konstantin Kilimnik. The document also stated that the former campaign manager provided wrong information about a wire-transfer to a firm that was working for him.

Manafort reached the plea agreement with Mueller in September after a jury found him guilty of eight charges of tax evasion and bank fraud by a jury in the US state of Virginia in August.