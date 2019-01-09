Retired US General Resigns as Trump Envoy to Resolve Qatar Dispute - Reports

Zinni resigned from his post at the Department of State on Monday because he was unable to achieve a successful resolution of the issues as regional leaders rejected a proposed US-led mediation effort, he told CBS News.
A senior State Department official described Zinni’s departure as a soft resignation, The Hill newspaper reported.
Zinni’s resignation comes only a few weeks after General James Mattis resigned as secretary of defence in late December following Trump’s decision to withdraw US military forces from Syria.
