White House: Congress Must Do More to Address Southern Border Crisis

US President Donald Trump and his administration continue to emphasize the importance of legislation aimed to secure the US-Mexico border and address the humanitarian crisis.

In a statement issued by the White House on Tuesday, the Trump Administration called for Congress to pass a bill that would include the necessary additional funding for securing the southern border.

The requested sum would include $5.7 billion for the construction of a new steel barrier that would cover 234 miles of the southern border —an increase of $4.1 billion over the bill which passed the Senate Appropriations Committee; $675 million to detect and deter illegal drugs and provide Non-Intrusive Inspection technology for all incoming vehicle lanes of traffic; $211 million to hire 750 additional Border Patrol agents; and $800 million to fund medical supplies, transport and additional facilities to ensure the well-being of illegal immigrants taken into custody.

The Administration also requested $571 million for 2,000 additional Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel to “combat gang violence, catch drug smugglers and stop human traffickers”, $4.2 billion to build and equip the detention centers and “At least $563 million for 75 additional immigration judges and support staff to reduce the backlog of pending immigration cases.”

The White House statement began with a quote from President Trump, saying “Our Southern Border has long been an “Open Wound,” where drugs, criminals (including human traffickers) and illegals would pour into our Country.”

Border security is the primary sticking point in negotiations between the President and Democrats in Congress to end a partial government shutdown, which has dragged on for 17 days.

The US government has endured a partial shutdown for nearly three weeks after Trump refused to approve a funding bill because it did not include more than $5 billion to build a wall along the border with Mexico and provide additional security measures.