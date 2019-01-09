US Lawmakers Ask Treasury to Delay Plans to Lift Sanctions on Rusal, EN+

"We request that the Treasury Department delay the implementation of the sanctions termination to allow sufficient time for you to fully brief Members on this matter and to resolve the pending questions," the lawmakers wrote in their letter to Mnuchin.
Previously, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) said Rusal, EN+ Group and JSC EuroSibEnergo agreed to undertake restructuring for the sanctions to be lifted.
READ MORE: US Treasury Extends Expiration of Rusal, En+ General Licenses
OFAC Director Andrea Gacki explained that the three companies had agreed to make significant changes that would include reducing Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska's direct and indirect shareholdings in the entities to below 50 percent.
