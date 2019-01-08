Manafort Not Requesting Hearing on Breach of Plea Agreement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort is not seeking a hearing on whether he violated his plea deal, though he continues to insist that he did not break the terms of the agreement, his lawyers said in a court filing on Tuesday.

"Despite Mr Manafort's position that he has not made intentional misstatements, he is not requesting a hearing on the breach issue," the document stated.

Manafort reached the plea agreement with Mueller in September after a jury found him guilty of eight charges of tax evasion and bank fraud by a jury in the US state of Virginia in August.

READ MORE: Ukraine Court Reveals Officials Interfered in US Election by Naming Manafort

© REUTERS / Axel Schmidt Guardian Walks Back Disgraced Reporter’s Story on Manafort-Assange Meeting