US Issues New Venezuela-Related Sanctions on 7 Individuals, 23 Entities

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has designated seven individuals and numerous entities over Venezuela-related sanctions, the US Department of Treasury said on its website on Tuesday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is issuing Venezuela-related sanctions", the Treasury Department said.

The sanctions will affect seven people and almost two dozen entities, including the privately held Globovision Tele, one of the biggest broadcasters in the country.

"The following companies were designated or blocked today for being owned or controlled by the aforementioned individuals… Globovision Tele CA, Corp. is registered in Miami, Florida", OFAC added.

The new wave of restrictions comes after Washington last year imposed sanctions on Venezuelan ministers, as well as Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro — President Nicolas Maduro's wife.