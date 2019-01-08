US to End Military Operations Lacking Assistance From Other States - Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has promised that the United States intends to wrap up those military operations in which they do not receive sufficient financial and military assistance from other developed countries.

"Endless Wars, especially those which are fought out of judgement mistakes that were made many years ago, & those where we are getting little financial or military help from the rich countries that so greatly benefit from what we are doing, will eventually come to a glorious end"! Trump wrote on Twitter.

The statement comes after the withdrawal announcement Trump made in December when he decided to withdraw an estimated 2,000 US troops deployed in Syria because the Daesh* terrorist group had been defeated in the country. Trump has also stated that US forces would leave Syria while at the same time continue to fight Daesh.

Although the US-led coalition has ended Daesh rule oover a large portion of Syria, pockets of terrorists remain in the region, as evidenced by more than 450 strikes on Daesh fighters by the coalition in the first two weeks of the year, according to a recent Defence Department announcement.

Since 2014, the US-led coalition of more than 70 countries has been conducting military operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's operations in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with the Iraqi government, but those in Syria have not been authorised by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council. There were an estimated 2,000 US troops in the country who, together with the opposition Syrian Democratic Forces, controlled territories in the country's east and northeast, which are rich in natural resources.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia