Register
03:58 GMT +308 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Joe Biden, October 10, 2018

    Biden Says He Doesn't See One Who Can 'Do What Has To Be Done’ to Beat Trump

    YouTube / Chatam House
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Joe Biden will reportedly make a decision on whether he will run for president in 2020 within the next two weeks, having told supporters that he does not feel other potential Democratic presidential contenders could beat President Trump.

    The former Democratic vice president has been contacting his allies over the last few weeks, assessing his intentions for a possible third White House bid, the New York Times reported.

    READ MORE: Joe Biden Upset as Obama Talks to Other Dem 2020 Candidates — Reports

    “If you can persuade me there is somebody better who can win, I’m happy not to do it. But I don’t see the candidate who can clearly do what has to be done to win,” Biden is reported to have said, a Democratic ally of Biden’s told the New York Times.

    Biden is currently leading the 2020 polls among Democratic primary voters, having the support of a third of the voters surveyed, yet sceptics remain sceptical, arguing that polls this far out from elections often rely on name recognition only, the Hill reported.

    Biden had previously stated during an appearance in Montana last month said that he believes he is “the most qualified person in the country to be president.”

    “I’ve been doing this my whole adult life, and the issues that are the most consequential relating to the plight of the middle class and our foreign policy are things that I have — even my critics would acknowledge, I may not be right, but I know a great deal about it,” he said, according to the Hill.

    Twitter users, however, were mostly disappointed by Biden's plans, saying that the Democratic Party is lacking new faces and that Biden's announcement came as an indication that the upcoming elections will be more about beating Trump than moving the US further.

    Potential Democratic challengers for the presidency are expected to announce their intentions for the 2020 elections over the next several months. The primary is likely to be crowded, with more than three dozen Democrats reportedly eyeing bids, according to the Times. Among the Republicans, the most notable candidate is still President Donald Trump, who has the support of 72 percent in the latest GOP primary survey, according to McLaughlin & Associates statistics.

    Related:

    Joe Biden Upset as Obama Talks to Other Dem 2020 Candidates - Reports
    Joe Biden Tops Poll of Dems Presidential Hopefuls, Hillary Clinton in Last Place
    Twitterstorm as Joe Biden, Bill Clinton Spotted 'Asleep' at Bush's Funeral
    Joe Biden Mulls Running in 2020, Says He's 'Most Qualified to Be President'
    ‘None of the Above’ Bests Clinton, Biden, Sanders in Dem Presidential Poll
    Tags:
    Trump 2020, 2020 election, elections, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse