Register
22:43 GMT +307 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Grasshopper

    Fiddle Me This: Villain Behind Cuban ‘Sonic Attacks’ Not Moscow But Crickets

    © Flickr/ Tambako The Jaguar
    US
    Get short URL
    220

    Since November 2016, dozens of US personnel in Washington’s embassy in Havana have fallen ill after hearing high-pitched sounds. While the US government alleged these to be “sonic attacks,” a new analysis of a recording of the sounds has revealed the problem is insectoid in nature. That’s right, the sound they heard was crickets chirping.

    Twenty-six US personnel in the country's embassy in Cuba have been stricken with brain injuries related to high-pitched sounds experienced in their Havana offices. Their injuries ranged from headaches and nausea to "concussion"-like symptoms, according to a March 2018 study commissioned by the US federal government. Unable to halt the assault, the US evacuated its non-essential staff in 2017.

    The U.S. flag flaps in the stiff breeze off the Florida Straits at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba. (File)
    CC0 / U.S. Department of State / U.S. Embassy in Havana
    Counter-Espionage Measures in US, Canadian Embassies May Be True Source of 'Sonic Attacks' – Doctor

    Scientists and diplomats alike were baffled. The US, however, concluded that the sound emanated from a device that operated beyond the range of audible sound. While it never directly blamed the Cubans, the US government nonetheless held Havana responsible under the Vienna Convention, which dictates that host governments must protect diplomatic personnel, even going so far as to expel two Cuban diplomats from Washington in May 2017 in retaliation.

    Of course, the mainstream media quickly decided Russia must be to blame, and that November the US accused the Russian government of being behind the attacks as well as others in other US embassies that November. The Russian government denied any involvement, dismissing the accusation as "absurd."

    ​The Associated Press published a recording of the — very unpleasant — sound heard during one of the purported "attacks" in October 2017. It's interesting to note that as early as October 2017, the AP commentary on the recording described the sounds as cricket-like. We'll come back to that Chekhov's Gun in a moment.

    Meanwhile, high-level meetings ensued between Washington and Havana, Sputnik reported, in which the Cuban government strenuously denied the use, presence and even practicability of such a "sonic weapon."

    Picture of the US embassy in Havana
    © AFP 2018 / ADALBERTO ROQUE
    State Dept: US Diplomats in Cuba Getting Medical Exams Following Sonic Attack

    The press, meanwhile, foamed at the mouth. A Washington Post editorial in August 2017 fumed that a "sinister attack" was being downplayed by Washington, proof that former President Barack Obama was a fool to have ever thought easing tensions with the tyrannical, mustache-twirling government 90 miles south of Florida was a good idea.

    Then on Friday, the other boot fell. Two scientists presented evidence at the annual meeting of the Society of Integrative and Comparative Biology in Tampa, Florida.

    "There's plenty of debate in the medical community over what, if any, physical damage there is to these individuals," Alexander Stubbs of the University of California, Berkeley, told the New York Times for a Monday story. "All I can say fairly definitively is that the AP-released recording is of a cricket, and we think we know what species it is."

    Yup. A cricket. The Indies short-tailed cricket, to be precise.

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China Finds No Evidence of Alleged Sonic Attack on US Diplomatic Staff - Beijing
    Recall that AP suggested the sounds were cricket-like back in October 2017. If only clearer heads had prevailed, we might have been saved years of diplomatic melodrama.

    The Times noted that Dr. Douglas Smith, who led the medical examination of the American diplomats, didn't seem totally satisfied with the scientists' conclusions, noting that some patients didn't report hearing unusual sounds and dismissing the possibility that the damage patients suffered could have been caused by crickets.

    However, "they're incredibly loud," Stubbs noted, recalling his experience with the crickets in Costa Rica. "You can hear them from inside a diesel truck going 40 miles an hour on the highway."

    "The song of the males of this cricket, here, is a continuous ringing z-z-z-z-z-z- of tremendous volume and penetration which practically fills a room with veritable din," an entomologist in the Dominican Republic reported in 1957, the Times noted.

    Old BBC logo on TVC gates
    CC BY 2.0 / R/DV/RS
    Western Media Use 'Blame Russia' Tactic to Cover Up Politicians' Faults - Foreign Affairs Analyst

    The song of the Indies short-tailed cricket "matches, in nuanced detail, the AP recording in duration, pulse repetition rate, power spectrum, pulse rate stability and oscillations per pulse," Stubbs and co-author Fernando Montealegre-Z of the University of Lincoln in England wrote in their analysis.

    "It all seems to make sense," said Gerald Pollack of McGill University, who studies acoustic communication among insects. "It's a pretty well supported hypothesis."

    It seems a bit of an apology might be in order. However, it seems all too likely that we'll be left hearing nothing but crickets on that one, too.

    Related:

    Sonic 'Attacks' on American Embassy Continue to Drive Wedge Between US and Cuba
    US, Cuban Officials Discuss Mysterious Alleged Sonic Attacks
    US State Dept Skeptical of Reports Alleging Russia Responsible for Sonic Attacks
    US Suspects Russia in Sonic Attacks on Diplomats in Cuba, China - Reports
    Tags:
    recording, sounds, cricket, sonic attacks, US Embassy in Havana, Russia, Cuba
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse