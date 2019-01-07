Donald Trump Bashes ‘Crazed Lunatics’ in Media, ‘Inaccurate’ Reporting on Syria

It has not been reported whether the US president made a New Year’s resolution, but it seems that if he did, then taking a milder stance on the media was not on the list. In a recent series of tweets, Donald Trump lambasted the “Fake News Media” as “the Enemy of the People” for knowingly demeaning his administration’s success.

Donald Trump has stated on Twitter that reporting on him and his presidency by “the Fake News & totally dishonest Media” has never been worse, despite the success that the US is experiencing under his administration.

With all of the success that our Country is having, including the just released jobs numbers which are off the charts, the Fake News & totally dishonest Media concerning me and my presidency has never been worse. Many have become crazed lunatics who have given up on the TRUTH!… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 января 2019 г.

​He also accused the “crazed lunatics” in his own words of using non-existent sources for demeaning his administration’s success, calling for bringing honesty back to reporting.

…The Fake News will knowingly lie and demean in order make the tremendous success of the Trump Administration, and me, look as bad as possible. They use non-existent sources & write stories that are total fiction. Our Country is doing so well, yet this is a sad day in America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 января 2019 г.

​In his rant, he brought up the definition “the Enemy of the People” that he has previously used in reference to the media, despite the public criticism.

….The Fake News Media in our Country is the real Opposition Party. It is truly the Enemy of the People! We must bring honesty back to journalism and reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 января 2019 г.

At the same time, he named names and called out the “Failing New York Times” for their reporting on his goals in Syria, which he referred to as “inaccurate”.

The Failing New York Times has knowingly written a very inaccurate story on my intentions on Syria. No different from my original statements, we will be leaving at a proper pace while at the same time continuing to fight ISIS and doing all else that is prudent and necessary!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 января 2019 г.

​He did not specify whether he was referring to a specific article, although stories on the withdrawal of US troops have appeared in the NYT numerous times. One recent story was published on 6 January. It said that Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton had suggested that pulling American forces out could take months or even years, in contradiction to the president’s 19 December announcement that troops would begin to withdraw in 30 days.