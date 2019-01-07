US Providing Companies With Information to Guard Against Intel Threats - DNI

"The National Counterintelligence and Security Center is today disseminating videos, brochures, and other informative materials to help the private sector guard against growing threats from foreign intelligence entities and other adversaries," the release said.
According to NCSC Director William Evanina, well-financed nation-state actors breach private sector networks, steal proprietary data, and compromise supply chains. The release also wrote that the information disseminated to US companies addresses a range of issues including supply chain risks, economic espionage, social engineering, social media deception, spear-phishing, mobile device safety, and foreign travel risks.
READ MORE: Israel Wants to Intensify Intel, Ops Cooperation With US in Syria — Netanyahu
In the meantime, a $716 billion defence spending bill for 2019, signed by US President Donald Trump, has provided significant funding to counter alleged Russia and China threat.
All comments
Show new comments (0)