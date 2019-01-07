US Providing Companies With Information to Guard Against Intel Threats - DNI

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) is providing information to US companies to guard against growing threats from foreign intelligence entities, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) said in a press release on Monday.

"The National Counterintelligence and Security Center is today disseminating videos, brochures, and other informative materials to help the private sector guard against growing threats from foreign intelligence entities and other adversaries," the release said.

According to NCSC Director William Evanina, well-financed nation-state actors breach private sector networks, steal proprietary data, and compromise supply chains. The release also wrote that the information disseminated to US companies addresses a range of issues including supply chain risks, economic espionage, social engineering, social media deception, spear-phishing, mobile device safety, and foreign travel risks.

The release echoes Washington's repeating accusations Pyongyang, Beijing and Moscow of hacking attacks against the country. North Korea, China, and Russia have rejected the accusations, urging the US to provide evidence on the issue.

In the meantime, a $716 billion defence spending bill for 2019, signed by US President Donald Trump, has provided significant funding to counter alleged Russia and China threat.