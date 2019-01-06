Register
18:08 GMT +306 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The US Congress building is seen at dusk on the eve of a possible government shutdown as Congress battles out the budget in Washington, DC, September 30, 2013.

    What Is the US Government Shutdown and What Can Washington Do to End It?

    © AFP 2018 / Mladen Antonov
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    For over two weeks, some US departments and agencies have been closed, while others have continued their work, but with employees' pay being left in limbo. Sputnik has gathered the facts about how the current government shutdown began and what politicians can do to end it.

    What Caused the Government Shutdown and How Can It Be Ended?

    A shutdown of the US government takes place either when Congress fails to pass funding for government operations before the expiration of the previous budget or when the president opposes some or all of the budget bills passed by congressmen. The mechanism has existed since 1976, but the shutdown doesn't usually last long — only for a day or two.

    A woman carries her son as she looks at people taking part in a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, U.S., close to the border wall between the United States and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico December 10, 2018
    © REUTERS / Mohammed Salem
    Econ 101: Trump Gov’t Shutdown Costs More Than His Border Wall Budget

    The 2013 government shutdown, which was caused by political disagreement over Obamacare, lasted for 17 days, while the 1996 shutdown during the Bill Clinton administration was a result of an argument over Medicare, public health and education funding, lasting for three weeks.

    Funding for Trump's border wall with Mexico has become the stumbling block in the negotiations, with the president refusing to sign a budget bill that doesn't include spending on the wall. The Democrats, in turn, have refused to provide funding for the project, leading talks into a deadlock and the government to shut down.

    READ MORE: Trump: Dems Can Solve Shutdown Very Quickly by Approving REAL Border Security

    There are two ways to end the ongoing shutdown — the arguing sides must agree either on the whole budget or pass stopgap bills, which would fill in the existing gaps in funding and buy time to negotiate a new budget. Congress passed such a bill on 6 December 2018, extending the time for negotiations until 21 December.

    What Parts of the Government Are Affected?

    Vice President Mike Pence, center, listens as President Donald Trump argues with House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    'Hardcore Ideological' Divide Could Make US Gov't Shutdown Last 'Weeks' - Prof

    Despite its name, the shutdown doesn't stop the entire government from working. While all non-essential staff have been furloughed (around 380,000), some essential departments and agencies are continuing to work. At the same time, the remaining federal employees working (around 420,000) are left without their pay until Congress and the president agree on a new budget.

    At the moment, employees at the Departments of State, Transportation, Homeland Security, Commerce, the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and others are directly affected by the shutdown. Necessary staff at each of the departments or agencies is continuing to work without receiving pay, while the rest have been furloughed. National parks and zoos have mostly closed. Immigration courts are currently also non-operational.

    READ MORE: US House Approves Bills to End Govt Shutdown, Ignores Trump Veto Threats

    The Transportation Security Administration and Federal courts remain in operation, with Medicare and Medicaid also remaining unaffected by the shutdown. Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is also continuing its activity, despite the gap in funding.

    What is the Current State of Negotiations Between Trump and Democrats?

    So far, both sides of the conflict over the US budget remain adamant in their positions, with Democrats refusing to provide $5.7 billion in funding for the border wall and Trump being relentless in keeping funding for the wall as a requirement for him to sign the budget.

    According to Trump, the previous two talks between the White House and the Democratic leadership on the issue have "not [made] much headway". Trump has reportedly threatened that he could "keep the government closed for a very long period of time […] months or even years" in a bid to find money for the wall. The US president has also mulled using emergency presidential powers to pass funding for the wall, noting that it's "another way of doing it".

    READ MORE: US Gov't Shutdown is Only Because of the 2020 Presidential Election — Trump

    At the same time, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that the Democrats are planning to pass a number of individual appropriation bills in the upcoming week to enable opening certain government agencies, such as the IRS and the Treasury Department, without resolving the core issue that caused the shutdown.

    Related:

    ‘Wall Will Never Be Built’: Notorious Mexican Psychic on Trump’s Shutdown Demand
    Econ 101: Trump Gov’t Shutdown Costs More Than His Border Wall Budget
    Trump: Dems Can Solve Shutdown Very Quickly by Approving REAL Border Security
    Shutdown Continues as Some GOP Members Break Ranks; China's Economy Slows
    'Hardcore Ideological' Divide Could Make US Gov't Shutdown Last 'Weeks' - Prof
    US House Approves Bills to End Govt Shutdown, Ignores Trump Veto Threats
    White House Threatens to Veto Dems Funding Bills Ahead of Shutdown Vote
    Tags:
    government shutdown, US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse