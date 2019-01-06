What Is the US Government Shutdown and What Can Washington Do to End It?

For over two weeks, some US departments and agencies have been closed, while others have continued their work, but with employees' pay being left in limbo. Sputnik has gathered the facts about how the current government shutdown began and what politicians can do to end it.

What Caused the Government Shutdown and How Can It Be Ended?

A shutdown of the US government takes place either when Congress fails to pass funding for government operations before the expiration of the previous budget or when the president opposes some or all of the budget bills passed by congressmen. The mechanism has existed since 1976, but the shutdown doesn't usually last long — only for a day or two.

The 2013 government shutdown, which was caused by political disagreement over Obamacare, lasted for 17 days, while the 1996 shutdown during the Bill Clinton administration was a result of an argument over Medicare, public health and education funding, lasting for three weeks.

Funding for Trump's border wall with Mexico has become the stumbling block in the negotiations, with the president refusing to sign a budget bill that doesn't include spending on the wall. The Democrats, in turn, have refused to provide funding for the project, leading talks into a deadlock and the government to shut down.

There are two ways to end the ongoing shutdown — the arguing sides must agree either on the whole budget or pass stopgap bills, which would fill in the existing gaps in funding and buy time to negotiate a new budget. Congress passed such a bill on 6 December 2018, extending the time for negotiations until 21 December.

What Parts of the Government Are Affected?

Despite its name, the shutdown doesn't stop the entire government from working. While all non-essential staff have been furloughed (around 380,000), some essential departments and agencies are continuing to work. At the same time, the remaining federal employees working (around 420,000) are left without their pay until Congress and the president agree on a new budget.

At the moment, employees at the Departments of State, Transportation, Homeland Security, Commerce, the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and others are directly affected by the shutdown. Necessary staff at each of the departments or agencies is continuing to work without receiving pay, while the rest have been furloughed. National parks and zoos have mostly closed. Immigration courts are currently also non-operational.

The Transportation Security Administration and Federal courts remain in operation, with Medicare and Medicaid also remaining unaffected by the shutdown. Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation is also continuing its activity, despite the gap in funding.

What is the Current State of Negotiations Between Trump and Democrats?

So far, both sides of the conflict over the US budget remain adamant in their positions, with Democrats refusing to provide $5.7 billion in funding for the border wall and Trump being relentless in keeping funding for the wall as a requirement for him to sign the budget.

According to Trump, the previous two talks between the White House and the Democratic leadership on the issue have "not [made] much headway". Trump has reportedly threatened that he could "keep the government closed for a very long period of time […] months or even years" in a bid to find money for the wall. The US president has also mulled using emergency presidential powers to pass funding for the wall, noting that it's "another way of doing it".

At the same time, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that the Democrats are planning to pass a number of individual appropriation bills in the upcoming week to enable opening certain government agencies, such as the IRS and the Treasury Department, without resolving the core issue that caused the shutdown.