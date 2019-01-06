Only Reason Dems Do Not Want to Build a Wall is That Walls Work - Trump

US President Donald Trump has once again turned to Twitter to defend his idea of building a wall on the border with Mexico.
….The only reason they do not want to build a Wall is that Walls Work! 99% of our illegal Border crossings will end, crime in our Country will go way down and we will save billions of dollars a year! A properly planned and constructed Wall will pay for itself many times a year!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 января 2019 г.
The current controversy between the US president and the Democrats have led the country to a political crisis, with the US federal government being on a partial shutdown for more than two weeks.
Currently, there is nearly 600 miles worth of barrier, primarily consisting of 16-foot high fencing, along the 1,900-mile US-Mexico border. Trump wants to erect steel and/or concrete walls over 30 feet tall on more than 200 miles of the border that would include new and replacement barriers.
At the same time, according to analysts, the cost of the current partial US federal government shutdown is likely to have already surpassed the $5 billion that Trump is seeking to construct a hotly-debated border wall with Mexico.
