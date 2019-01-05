‘Trump Effect’: Americans Ditching America in Record Numbers - Gallup

A new poll conducted by Gallup has revealed that 16 percent of Americans surveyed expressed a desire to permanently leave the country.

The statistic is the highest ever recorded by legacy US pollster Gallup and corresponds with the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. Only 10 percent of American survey participants stated support for leaving the nation after two-term US President Barack Obama was elected. In comparison, 11 percent said the same when George W. Bush was elected.

According to the latest poll, 30 percent of Americans under 30 said that they would like to move out of the nation, with 40 percent of those respondents shown to be women in the same age bracket.

The survey also revealed that the Trump presidency was the most important reason that participants sought to move, surpassing other factors including gender, age or income.

A record-high 20 percent of American women noted their preference to emigrate permanently, a level twice that of US women during the Obama administration — 10 percent — or the Bush administration — 11 percent. This surprising statistic is almost twice that of men during the past two years of the Trump administration.

Prior to Trump, there was shown to be no statistical difference between women and men regarding a desire to emigrate.

Canada was one of the top countries in which respondents noted a desire to move, with 26 percent of Americans surveyed claiming that it was their top choice, compared to 12 percent in 2016.

The poll, an average of surveys conducted in 2017 and 2018, surveyed 1,000 Americans aged 15 or older, with a 3.6-percentage-point margin of error.