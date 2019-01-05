Trump Repeatedly Used F-Word While Meeting Pelosi, Later Apologised – Reports

During Friday’s meeting at the White House over the ongoing government shutdown, President Donald Trump dropped at least three f-bombs, an unnamed official told The Daily Beast.
According to The Daily Beast, during his conversation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump addressed the comments by newly sworn-in Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), in which she vowed to “impeach that motherf**ker”, referring to Trump during a Thursday rally.
Commenting on Tlaib’s remark, Pelosi hinted to MSNBC’s Joy Reid that Trump himself regularly uses profanities:
“I’m not in the censorship business. I don’t like that language, I wouldn’t use that language, but I wouldn’t establish language standards for my colleagues. I don’t think it’s anything worse than what the president has said”.
Trump was later forced to apologise to Pelosi for using so many expletives throughout the meeting, The Washington Post reported.
The 45th president also referred to NFL players like former 49er Colin Kaepernick who took a knee during the national anthem as a “son of a b*tch”.
He has on multiple occasions sprinkled his speeches with curse words in public, using “damn”, “hell”, “bullsh*t”, etc.
Here's the entire compilation of Trump swearing up a fucking storm.— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) 4 January 2019
If you are offended by Rashida Tlaib's colorful language but not Trump's, your problem might not be the language.#fridayfeeling #fridaymotivation pic.twitter.com/GaIIqu2qJL
The US government has been partially shut down for two weeks now after Democratic lawmakers refused to meet President Donald Trump’s demand for $5.6 billion to build a wall on the US-Mexico border to stem the flow of illegal migrants.
The US president has repeatedly stressed that there’s no border security without a wall, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying that Trump said he’d keep the government closed for “a very long period of time months or even years”.
The US House of Representatives has approved a bill to end the shutdown despite Trump’s threats to veto it.
