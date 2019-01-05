More And More Americans Want to Leave US For Good - Poll

According to a Gallup poll, at least 16% of Americans stated in 2017 and confirmed in 2018 they would like to permanently move to another country, which is a record number.
Among various demographic groups, women under 30 showed the highest level of disappointment, with 40% of them expressing their desire to migrate.
The company stressed, however, that despite the hike, the results of the poll were still relatively average by global standards.
During the presidency of Barack Obama, the average level of those who wanted to leave the US was 10% and 11% during George W. Bush's administration.
