More And More Americans Want to Leave US For Good - Poll

In 2018, over 26% of US citizens who stated that they would like to move named Canada as the preferred option for migration, rising dramatically from 12% in 2016.

According to a Gallup poll, at least 16% of Americans stated in 2017 and confirmed in 2018 they would like to permanently move to another country, which is a record number.

Among various demographic groups, women under 30 showed the highest level of disappointment, with 40% of them expressing their desire to migrate.

© AP Photo / Trump, Hillary Clinton Lose Out to Obamas in Annual Most Admired People Poll

Overall, 22% of US citizens who opposed Trump's policies during his first two years said they would like to move, compared with 7% who approved, Gallup, reported, adding that the incumbent President himself was the primary motivation for the growing numbers.

The company stressed, however, that despite the hike, the results of the poll were still relatively average by global standards.

READ MORE: Most American Voters Think Trump Likely to Win Re-Election in 2020 — Poll

During the presidency of Barack Obama, the average level of those who wanted to leave the US was 10% and 11% during George W. Bush's administration.