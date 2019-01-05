Multiple Victims Reported in California Shooting at a Bowling Alley

A manhunt is underway after shots were fired at the Gable House Bowl in Torrance, California. Local police have urged people to stay away from the scene.

Police in the city of Torrance, California are currently investigating a shooting that took place near the Gable House Bowl entertainment centre and have urged residents to stay away from the place. According to a Tweet by the local fire department, there have been multiple victims as a result of the shooting.

Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area. — Torrance Fire (@TorranceFireDep) January 5, 2019

One of the witnesses, Jesus Perez, who was inside the Gable House Bowl at the time of the incident, told the LA Times that he heard four gunshots. He added that he had heard that "two people got shot". Perez noted that a big fight had preceded the shooting.

"We heard there was a big fight before that. We just ran into the bar and we just took cover because after the fight we heard pop pop", he said.

Torrance Gable House Bowl shooting: Multiple victims reported after gunman opens fire pic.twitter.com/vR7qGReUyy — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 5, 2019

