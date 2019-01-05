Register
01:51 GMT +305 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A child eating breakfast

    Child Sex Abusers Convicted in US Capital Get Lenient Sentences from Judges

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Nearly half of all the child sex offenders convicted in the nation’s capital have seen their jail sentences cut in half or suspended since 2000, according to a newly released investigation.

    Some of the cases highlighted by RealClearInvestigations were those of Alfred Dockery, who "penetrated" a 14-year-old and whose entire 42-month sentence was suspended by Judge Geoffrey Alprin; of Dominique Annice, who sexually abused a six-year-old child and saw her 2.5-year jail sentence suspended; and John Anthony, who anally raped a 10-year-old and had his five-year sentence suspended after he had been locked up just six months.

    This July 27, 2006, file photo, provided by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Epstein.
    © AP Photo/ Palm Beach Sheriff's Office
    Accused Serial Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Dodges Victim Testimony With Civil Settlement

    The sex of the victims and other details are commonly withheld from the case files reviewed by Real Clear Investigations.

    A suspended sentence is a legal term for delaying someone's prison date after they've been found guilty (or pleaded guilty) in order for convicts to serve a period under probation instead. If defendants demonstrate satisfactory completion of the period of probation, judges typically dismiss the initial sentence.

    Such lenient sentencing practices are rampant in Washington, DC, according to a Friday report by RealClearInvestigations. Adult criminals who sexually touched kids, an offense carrying a penalty of six months in jail, are not the only ones catching breaks. Offenders whose original sentences lasted several years have had their prison sentences suspended, too, RealClearInvestigations found during a review of 364 case files of convicted sex offenders.

    Resorting to reduced or suspended sentences is "a pervasive practice by more than a dozen judges, who are appointed and not elected," RCI noted, adding that "judges do not comment on their rulings."

    Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was convicted of soliciting an underage prostitute.
    Sipa Press/Rex Features
    US Labor Secretary Helped Billionaire Avoid Pedophile Ring Charges (VIDEOS)

    The difficulty of prosecuting cases involving children and sex is believed to contribute to the lax sentencing outcomes, according to the report. Notably, there are ethical ambiguities about using children as witnesses in cases where there's no physical evidence. It is also possible that the use of sex-offender registries, which follow convicted offenders for the rest of their lives, is perceived by judges to be an additional "punishment" and leads them to lay down shorter jail terms; this was another reason cited by the report for why judges are letting sex abusers roam the streets of Washington.

    Jail sentences alone do not accurately reflect the penalty faced by pedophiles, the report says, because there is usually a sanction that "that can shadow offenders for life: placement in a jurisdiction's sex offender registry."

    Still, there are mixed interpretations about how well sex offender registries work. Some experts note that the aggregate number of criminal sex offenses has dropped 60 to 70 percent since the criminal justice system started using the registries in 1992; other experts say sex crimes are notoriously underreported and don't show up in rates of recidivism.

    "There's always so much blowback when the media runs with a story about someone getting a light sentencing for anything — but anything with sex is like radioactive, and child sex is radioactive times ten," Emily Horowitz, professor of sociology and criminal justice at St. Francis College in New York, told RealClearInvestigations.

    Related:

    Sacha Baron Cohen Discovered Possible Pedophile Ring While Taping Comedy Series
    Accused Serial Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Dodges Victim Testimony in Civil Case
    'Pedophile's Paradise': Sweden Softens Punishment for Serial Child Molesters
    Support for Corey Feldman After Actor Vows to Unmask Hollywood 'Pedophile Ring'
    CNN Apologizes to WikiLeaks’ Assange After Contributor Calls Him a Pedophile
    Tags:
    sex abuse, Pedophiles, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse