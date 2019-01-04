US Court Reverses Injunction Blocking Trump Transgender Military Ban

“Ordered and adjudged that the District Court's denial of the government's motion to dissolve the preliminary injunction is reversed, the preliminary injunction is vacated without prejudice, and the government's motion to stay is denied as moot,” the document said.
The order said the Trump administration proved the preliminary injunction would be "detrimental to the public interest."
While the court order represents a victory for Trump, there are three other injunctions that prohibit the ban for transgender recruits to serve in the US military.
Trump has argued that gender dysphoria is a medical condition that should disqualify individuals from serving the in the US military.
