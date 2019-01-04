Trump Dismisses Democrats' Threats of Impeachment, Insists He Did Nothing Wrong

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump on Thursday brushed aside recent threats from Democrats to impeach him from office and reiterated that his campaign team did not collude with Moscow during the 2016 presidential election.

"How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%?" Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

Democrats on Thursday took over control of the US House of Representatives, with Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi becoming the new speaker of the chamber.

READ MORE: Will Dems Impeach Trump and Propel Him to Re-election?

Several incoming Democratic lawmakers have called for Trump to be impeached, and Congressman Brad Sherman has said he intends to roll out a measure to oust the president.

Pelosi has said she would not rule out impeaching Trump, but advised waiting for the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to present its report on the investigation into allegations that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 US election.

© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster US Congressman Sherman Says Ready to Introduce Articles for Impeaching Trump

Trump has characterized the investigation as a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in well over a year. Russian officials have denied interfering in the US elections, saying the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

In his Twitter statement on Friday, Trump said Democrats were only raising the threat of impeachment because the party knows it cannot defeat him in the next election.

"They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success!" he wrote.

The president also cast blame on the Democratic Party for the recent losses recorded by US stocks, saying that markets would "settle down" soon.

"As I have stated many times, if the Democrats take over the House or Senate, there will be disruption to the Financial Markets. We won the Senate, they won the House. Things will settle down," Trump said.

US stocks have tumbled in recent days, with the Dow closing down 2.8 percent and the S&P shedding 2.5 percent on Thursday on fears of a global slowdown.