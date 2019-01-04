Pompeo's Comment on Kurds Shows 'Worrying Lack of Knowledge' - Turkey

"Pompeo equating the YPG terror organisation with Kurds, even if it is not intentional, shows a worrying lack of knowledge," Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.
Trump has faced tremendous pressure to protect US-backed Kurdish forces belonging to the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, the most effective American-backed force in liberating the city of Raqqa and other areas seized by Daesh*.
Erdogan has warned of a fresh Turkish offensive against the YPG, which he considers a terrorist group.
*Daesh [IS, ISIL, Islamic State] — a terrorist organization banned in Russia
