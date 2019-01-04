Pompeo's Comment on Kurds Shows 'Worrying Lack of Knowledge' - Turkey

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that ensuring the Turkish military didn't massacre Kurds would be a key priority as US forces were leaving Syria.

"Pompeo equating the YPG terror organisation with Kurds, even if it is not intentional, shows a worrying lack of knowledge," Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis US Seeks to Prevent Turkey From 'Slaughtering' Kurds in Syria - Pompeo

Earlier in the day, Middle East Eye reported citing unnamed sources that President Donald Trump had sought assurances from Erdogan that a Turkish move against Kurdish forces in Syria would not create a humanitarian crisis.

Trump has faced tremendous pressure to protect US-backed Kurdish forces belonging to the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, the most effective American-backed force in liberating the city of Raqqa and other areas seized by Daesh*.

Erdogan has warned of a fresh Turkish offensive against the YPG, which he considers a terrorist group.

*Daesh [IS, ISIL, Islamic State] — a terrorist organization banned in Russia