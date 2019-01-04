Trump Mulls Nominating 'China Hawk' James Webb as Pentagon Chief - Reports

Webb, who served as secretary of the Navy under Republican President Ronald Reagan was a critic of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and may be asked to implement US troop withdrawals from both Syria and Afghanistan, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
Since then former deputy defense secretary Patrick Shanahan, who was previously a senior executive at Boeing, has temporarily run the Pentagon.
Representatives for Vice President Mike Pence and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney have already contacted Webb, the report said, citing an unidentified Trump administration official.
