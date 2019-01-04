Mexico FM Requests Probe Into Tear Gas Use at US Border

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Mexico has sent the United States a diplomatic note requesting a thorough investigation into tear gas incidents that occurred near the border on January 1 and November 25, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Foreign Ministry sent a diplomatic note to the US Embassy today regarding the January 1 incident at the San Diego-Tijuana border in which it requests a thorough investigation into both the January 1 and the November 25 incidents that took place in the same area," the release said. "The note deplores the occurrence of any sort of violent act on the border with Mexico."

The Mexican Foreign Ministry will assemble a meeting of the Border Violence Prevention Council with the Department of Homeland Security, the release said, without providing a specific date.

The ministry said the note reiterates Mexico's commitment to protect the human rights and safety of all migrants. It added that the Mexican government would continue to focus on cooperation to address the issue of migration and recognize it as a shared responsibility.

On January 1, US immigration authorities fired tear gas at migrants after more than 100 of them attempted to rush the US border in a bid to enter the country illegally. A similar incident occurred on November 25, when groups of migrants broke off from a larger protest at the border and attempted to cross illegally into the United States. Media reports said that children were among those affected by the smoke in both incidents.