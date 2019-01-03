Register
23:04 GMT +303 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Travelers waiting at a Chicago train station get attack by group of teenagers. One arrest has been made.

    WATCH: Chicago Police Search For Teens Who Violently Beat Three Metro Riders

    © Screenshot/Crime In Wrigleyville + Boystown
    US
    Get short URL
    0 05

    Illinois' Chicago Police Department is on the hunt for teenagers connected to the weekend attack of three metro riders, one of whom was reportedly left with a fractured eye socket.

    Railway
    CC0
    Two Chicago Cops Dead After Being Struck by Train They Didn’t Hear Coming
    The Saturday night attack took place at roughly 7:30 p.m. local time as the victims were standing on the platform of the Chicago Red Line train station near a group of some 50 teens. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, matters escalated when one of the teenagers approached a 26-year-old man and asked him if he was recording the group, which he quickly denied.

    Within moments, the traveler and two other individuals, a 29-year-old woman and her 28-year-old boyfriend, were violently beaten by several of the teens at the train stop. Footage recorded by someone in the crowd and uploaded on social media shows the teens pushing one of the men against a stand, proceeding to throw punches at his head and back before connecting hits with the woman.

    ​"What the f**k?! What would y'all just do that?" one of the teenagers can be heard saying off camera. "What the f**k! Y'all lame as hell."

    Per Chicago Fire Media, all three victims were treated at the scene for their injuries, which mostly amounted to bruising and lacerations. Following the attack, transit authorities halted trains until about 9:30 p.m. local time so that responding officers could investigate the scene, local news station WMAQ reported.

    Windy City Welcome? Chicago Squirrel Gets Up Close & Personal With UPS Man
    © YouTube/Viral Hog
    Windy City Welcome? Chicago Squirrel Gets Up Close & Personal With UPS Man

    "I saw them. They were on that side of the street when I got out of the train and they were blocking the entrance," metro passenger Patricia Mejia told WMAQ. "It was really scary; it was a lot of them, a lot of them, and there were a lot of police presence there."

    According to Chicago police, increased patrols of the downtown train stations were the result of looming New Year's Eve festivities.

    The attacked 28-year-old man, a Chicago resident whose girlfriend was visiting from San Jose, California, told the Sun-Times that he now plans to move away from the area "because they hit random people for no reason, and I live very close to the station."

    "I am worried to live here anymore," he stressed. He also said that his eye socket was fractured in the attack.

    On Tuesday, three days after the attack, Chicago police released photos of six suspects, aged between 15 and 19 years of age, that were wanted in connection to the December 29 incident. One individual has since been arrested.

    ​Alderman Brian Hopkins, of Chicago's Second Ward, tweeted Thursday that one of the wanted teens had been arrested, and is now facing charges of felony aggravated battery and mob action. The Sun-Times reported that the arrestee is 15 years old.

    Should community members have any information, officials are urging them to reach out to the Area Central Detectives.

    Related:

    Heavy Snowstorm Hits US, Prompts Mass Flight Cancellations in Chicago, Kansas
    Allegedly Drunk Baggage Handler Falls Asleep in Cargo Hold, Wakes Up in Chicago
    Video Shows Chicago Cop Shooting Unarmed, Autistic Teen
    Sessions to Establish Prosecution Gun Crimes Team in Chicago
    Tags:
    attack, platform, train station, Chicago Transit Authority, Chicago
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse