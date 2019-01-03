Register
03 January 2019
    Members of Congress arrive before the start of the 116th Congress and swearing-in ceremony on the floor of the US House of Representatives at the US Capitol on January 3, 2019 in Washington,DC.

    New US Congress Convenes With Democratic Majority in House Amid Shutdown

    © AFP 2018 / Brendan SMIALOWSKI
    The new Democratic-majority Congress convened on Thursday amid an ongoing partial government shutdown, the ending of which will be the first order of business.

    November's US midterm elections left Congress, a legislative branch, divided after the Democratic Party flipped what would eventually be around 40 seats to take control of the 435-member House of Representatives. Republicans, meanwhile, kept their majority — and even gained two seats — in the 100-member Senate.

    The Wall

    The first order of business for Congress will be to reopen the federal government which has been in a partial shutdown mode since December 22 after Democrats refused to yield to Trump's demand to include $5.6 billion in next year's budget to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

    Donald Trump attends a news conference near the U.S.-Mexico border
    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    Trump: If We Win Daca Case, We’ll be Able to Ink Deal on ‘Dreamers’, Border Wall
    Democratic leaders met with Trump at the White House on Wednesday in another failed attempt to end the partial government shutdown.

    Following the meeting, Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Democrats would continue to push their own legislation when the new Congress convenes to reopen the US federal government after Trump failed to provide a good reason for not ending the shutdown.

    "Tomorrow [Thursday] we will bring to the floor legislation that will open up government," Pelosi told reporters indicating that the Democrats would continue with their current proposal. "It will be based on actions taken by the Republican Senate."

    Trump, after the meeting, expressed a different sentiment, signaling that he was prepared to collaborate with the rival party.

    "I remain ready and willing to work with Democrats to pass a bill that secures our borders, supports the agents and officers on the ground, and keeps America Safe. Let's get it done!" Trump said.

    Currently, there is nearly 600 miles worth of barrier, primarily consisting of 16-foot high fencing, along the 1,900-mile US-Mexico border. Trump wants to erect steel and/or concrete walls over 30 feet tall on more than 200 miles of the border that would include new and replacement barriers.

    Other Agenda Items

    According to CNN, Democrats are also planning to mark their takeover of the House for the first time in eight years by preparing a bill that would force US presidential nominees to publicly disclose 10 years of tax returns.

    House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York speak to reporters about the Congressional Budget Office projection that 14 million people would lose health coverage under the House Republican bill dismantling former President Barack Obama's health care law, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March, 13, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    House Democrats Will Expand Russiagate in 2019 to Push Trump Toward War
    Trump has defied tradition by refusing to release his tax returns as other US presidential candidates have during the modern era.

    With respect to longer-term agenda items, House lawmakers have repeatedly vowed to both intensify current investigations of the Trump administration and launch new probes related to a number of issues ranging from ethics violations to Russia ties.

    Trump, by the end of 2018, had reportedly become increasingly concerned about the possibility of impeachment after the Democrats took over the House as a result of the midterm elections.

    Donald Trump, United States
