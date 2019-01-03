Dems Emerge From Trump Meeting Without Govt Funding Deal

"Tomorrow we will bring to the floor legislation that will open up government," Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday indicating that the Democrats would continue with their current proposal. "It will be based on actions taken by the Republican Senate."
Pelosi stressed Democrats have given Republicans a chance to agree on the bill, fund the government until February 8, and allow 30 days to debate the differences on the issue of border security. Schumer urged the Republican leadership to reconsider their approach and approve the bills that are bipartisan and will open up the government.
READ MORE: Human Faeces, Garbage Overwhelm US National Parks Amid Gov't Shutdown — Reports
Trump is still demanding more than $5 billion for the construction of the wall on the US-Mexico border. The US president has already rejected a deal from the Democrats that included some $1.6 billion for border security.
All comments
Show new comments (0)