'We Will Set That Up': Trump to Meet With Kim in 'Not Too Distant Future'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that he has received a letter from North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong-un and will likely have another summit with him in the foreseeable future.

"I got a great letter from Kim Jong Un… this letter is a great letter," Trump said. "I look forward to our meeting with Chairman Kim. We will set that up. We will be setting that up in not too distant future."

Kim in his New Year address on Tuesday said that he was ready to denuclearize the country and continue dialogue with Washington and Seoul to resolve the tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump and Kim met last year in Singapore. The North Korean leader secured Washington's commitment to suspend US-South Korean drills in exchange for its promise to denuclearize.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in December that Washington plans to revive the stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea and hopes for a meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jon-un at the beginning of 2019.

Donald Trump has been considering a second summit with Kim to speed up the stalling denuclearization. Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton said the summit could take place in January or February.