'We Will Set That Up': Trump to Meet With Kim in 'Not Too Distant Future'

"I got a great letter from Kim Jong Un… this letter is a great letter," Trump said. "I look forward to our meeting with Chairman Kim. We will set that up. We will be setting that up in not too distant future."
Trump and Kim met last year in Singapore. The North Korean leader secured Washington's commitment to suspend US-South Korean drills in exchange for its promise to denuclearize.
Donald Trump has been considering a second summit with Kim to speed up the stalling denuclearization. Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton said the summit could take place in January or February.
