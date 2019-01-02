Register
02 January 2019
    Donald Trump attends a news conference near the U.S.-Mexico border

    Trump Stymies Dem Proposal to Reopen Govt Without Border Wall Funding

    US
    According to US President Donald Trump, there can be no real border security without the construction of the wall the that he notes the Democrats are unwilling to pay for.

    Trump lashed out again at Democrats on Tuesday over an earlier proposal to reopen the government without allocating funding the president is demanding for his border wall project, The Hill reported.

    Criticizing the opposition in a tweet, Trump accused the Dems of not caring about US border security, while claiming that without a physical wall there can be no real security.

    ​Judging by his tweets, it is unlikely that Trump will agree to end a government shutdown which has already lasted for 11 days. The point of contention is $5.7 billion that Trump wants for the partial funding of the construction of the wall between US and Mexico.

    Democrats Agree on Plan to Re-Open US Gov't Without Funding Border Wall - Report
    Democrats note that the creation of a physical barrier to keep migrants from entering the country illegally is a waste of money, and instead offer a system of modern electronic measures along the border.

    The president dismissed that idea on Monday, calling technology and equipment upgrades proposed by the Dems "meaningless bells & whistles."

    On Monday, Trump tweeted that he is "not giving up" on funding for the wall, adding that he has "no choice" but to continue the government shutdown, suspending payment for hundreds of thousands of government employees, including critical air travel and Coast Guard security branches.

    The 2018-2019 government shutdown is now the 5th longest in US history. The longest to date saw 21 days in 1995 during the administration of two-term US President Bill Clinton.

    The two-term administration of US President Barack Obama in 2013 saw a Republican Senate minority shutter the government for 16 days in failed attempts to block the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

    government shutdown, funding, Trump's wall, US Democratic Party, Donald Trump, United States
