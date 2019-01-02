US Authorities Fire Tear Gas Against Migrants at Mexico Border - Reports

There were at least three volleys of gas launched onto the Mexican side of the border near Tijuana's beach early Tuesday, AP reported.

The measure reportedly affected men, including women and children who arrived last month with the migrant caravan from Honduras.

US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the tear gas was aimed at rock throwers on the Mexican side who prevented the US agents from helping children who were being passed over the concertina wire, AP reported. The CBP also said that 25 migrants were detained Tuesday.

In late November, US law enforcement and members of a Central American caravan clashed on the border after a group of around 500 of the migrants attempted to storm into the United States, but were thwarted by US authorities with tear gas and rubber bullets.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to close the US southern border if he does not get funding needed to build a border wall. The president has also claimed that another caravan was being formed in Honduras and threatened to cut off aid to three Central American states for failing to stop such developments.

The US federal government shut down last week after lawmakers failed to compromise on a spending bill due to the fact Trump was demanding and Democrats in Congress are refusing to include $5 billion in the budget to build a wall on the southern border.

Mexican authorities have said that more than 8,200 asylum-seeking migrants from Central America have reached Mexico, with around 7,400 of the migrants staying near the cities of Tijuana and Mexicali just south of California.

