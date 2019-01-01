Vandal Draws Swastikas On Holocaust Survivor Spouse’s Residence in NYC – Report

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said that in 2018, the city witnessed an increase in hate crimes, adding that most such crimes are “anti-Semitic in nature”.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is actively looking for a person who drew two 12-inch red swastikas on the door of an elderly Jewish woman’s apartment in Brooklyn, CBS 2 (WCBS-TV) reports.

As Marc explained in an interview with the TV channel, she stumbled upon the swastikas on Saturday afternoon when she was observing Sabbath.

© AFP 2018 / Gretchen STUMME French Jewish Cemetery Defaced With Nazi Swastikas (PHOTOS)

She also revealed that her late husband was a Holocaust survivor, and that when she was young, her mother took her and her siblings "from Europe to Israel to escape persecution".

"Now I am very, very, very depressed and I am scared even in the night. I cannot sleep," Marc said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea remarked that the city witnessed a “4 percent increase in hate crimes” in 2018, and that the vast majority of such crimes are "anti-Semitic in nature".

This incident also led to CCTV cameras being installed at Marc’s apartment building, the media outlet notes.

READ MORE: 'Kill All Jews' Scrawled Inside NY Synagogue Week After Pittsburgh Shooting

In November, a vandal managed to break into the Union Temple synagogue in Brooklyn and leave a “Kill All Jews” inscription inside.